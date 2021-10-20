Main Content

S21 E1010/19/21

The Battles, Part 4

The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists for dueling duets.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
