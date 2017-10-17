The Battles, Part 2 Montage

Dave Crosby battles Dylan Gerard on "Doctor My Eyes," Esera Tuaolo battles Rebecca Bruner on "This I Promise You" and Chloe Kohanski battles Ilianna Viramontes on "I Am Woman" during the Battles Premiere, Part 2 montage.
S13 E81 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
