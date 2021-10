Also available on the nbc app

Hailey Green performs Blake Shelton's "God's Country" against Libianca singing Billie Eilish's "everything i wanted" during The Knockouts on The Voice.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson Ariana Grande John Legend Blake Shelton Carson Daly

S21 E11 6 min NR Sneak Peek Reality and Game Show Primetime

Mark Burnett's One Three Inc