Also available on the nbc app

Jershika Maple performs Natalie Cole's "Inseparable" against Paris Winningham singing Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" during The Knockouts on The Voice.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson Ariana Grande John Legend Blake Shelton Carson Daly

S21 E13 9 min NR Highlight Reality and Game Show Primetime

Mark Burnett's One Three Inc