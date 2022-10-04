Main Content

Sister Duo The Marilynds Sing Lady A's "What If I Never Get Over You"Voice Blind Auditions 2022

CLIP10/03/22

The Marilynds perform Lady A's "What If I Never Get Over You" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 22, Blind Auditions, blinds, blake shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, Team Blake, team camila, team legend, team gwen, best blind auditions, the marilynds, what if i never get over you, lady a
