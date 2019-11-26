Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice live top 11 performances, voice 2019 performances, live top 11 performances 2019, The Voice 2019, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, Coaches, mercy shane q, shane q voice, Shawn Mendes, shane q, team kelly
S17 E193 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.