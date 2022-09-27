Main Content

The Voice
MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS 8/7c

Sasha Hurtado Delivers Incredible Range on Bishop Briggs' "River"The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

CLIP09/26/22

Sasha Hurtado performs Bishop Briggs' "River" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

NRS22 E3 6 minReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 22, Blind Auditions, blinds, blake shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, Team Blake, team camila, team legend, team gwen, best blind auditions, sasha hurtado, Bishop Briggs, river
