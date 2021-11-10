Main Content

The Voice
Samuel Harness' Instant Save Performance of Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go"NBC's The Voice 2021

CLIP11/09/21
Samuel Harness performs the Lewis Capaldi song "Before You Go" in the Instant Save during the Live Top 20 Eliminations on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice top 20 results, the voice top 20, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live top 20 results, samuel harness, Before You Go, instant save, team legend, Lewis Capaldi
S21 E162 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
