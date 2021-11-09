Main Content

The Voice
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 21

Ryleigh Plank Sings Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight" - Voice Top 20 2021

CLIP11/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ryleigh Plank performs Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight" during the Top 20 Live Playoffs on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, The Voice, top 20 performances, the voice top 20, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, Top 20, Live, Top 20, live top 20 performances, ryleigh plank, Whitney Houston, I'm Your Baby Tonight
S21 E152 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.