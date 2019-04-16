Rod Stokes: "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You"

Tags: the voice, voice cross battles, cross battles, voice season 16, the voice season 16 cross battles, maelyn jarmon voice, rod stokes voice, mad world, gary jules, how am i supposed to live without you, michael bolton, team legend, team adam, john legend, adam levine
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.