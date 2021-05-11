Main Content

Rachel Mac Performs Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2021

CLIP05/10/21

Rachel Mac performs Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" during the Live Top 17 Performances on The Voice.

Reality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Available until 05/10/23
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, top 17 performances, the voice top 17, the voice 2021, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live top 17 performances, Live, top 17, live top 17, performances, rachel mac, Kacey Musgraves, rainbow
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Recap
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.