Presley Tennant vs. Rizzi Myers: "Whataya Want from Me"

Tags: the voice, the voice season 16, the voice season 16 battle, the voice season 16 episode 9, john legend, kelly clarkson, adam levine, blake shelton, voice battle, voice battles, presley tennant, rizzi myers, whataya want from me, adam lambert, kelsea ballerini, team kelly
S16 E92 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.