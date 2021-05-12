Main Content

The Voice
WATCH EPISODES

Pete Mroz’s Wildcard Instant Save Performance: "Speechless" - The Voice Top 17 Live Results 2021

CLIP05/11/21
Also available on the nbc app

Pete Mroz performs the Dan + Shay song "Speechless" in the Wildcard Instant Save during the Live Top 17 Results on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice top 17 results, the voice top 17, the voice 2021, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live top 17 results, pete mroz, dan and shay, Speechless, wildcard instant save, Team Blake
S20 E142 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 20

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.