Parijita Bastola's Voice Shines on Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind"The Voice Knockouts 2022

CLIP10/31/22

Parijita Bastola performs Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind" during The Voice Knockouts.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 22, Knockouts, The Knockouts, blake shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, Team Blake, team camila, team legend, team gwen, parijita bastola, Etta James, I'd rather go blind
