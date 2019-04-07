Main Content

Outtakes: They're Gonna Make Us Do It Again!

CLIP04/07/19

What you didn't see during the second week of Battles!

Reality and Game Show Primetime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Adam LevineJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Go to show page
Tags: Exclusive Content, Digital Exclusive, Coach Exclusive, behind the voice, The Voice, the voice usa, The Voice 2019, the voice premiere, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, blake shelton, outtakes, Bloopers, behind-the-scenes, battles, Battle Rounds
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Recap
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.