Omar Jose Cardona and John Legend Sing "Signed, Sealed, Delivered"The Voice Live Finale 2022

CLIP12/13/22

Omar Jose Cardona and his coach John Legend perform Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" during the Live Finale on The Voice.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 22, live performances, Live shows, blake shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, Team Blake, team camila, team legend, team gwen, Top 5, finale, omar jose cardona, John Legend, stevie wonder
