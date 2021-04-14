Main Content

The Voice
Nick Jonas Leaves, It's a Battle of Epic Proportions and More - The Voice Battles 2021 Outtakes

CLIP04/14/21
Go behind the scenes with Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and guest coach Kelsea Ballerini during the second week of Battles!

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
