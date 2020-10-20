Main Content

The Voice
MONDAYS & TUESDAYS 8/7c

Nashville's Taryn Papa Sings Martina McBride's "Anyway" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

CLIP10/20/20
Also available on the nbc app

Taryn Papa performs "Anyway" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Available until 10/20/22
Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice blinds performances, the voice blinds, the voice 2020, gwen stefani, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, taryn papa, Anyway, martina mcbride, Team Blake
S19 E25 minSneak PeekReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.