Main Content

The Voice
MONDAYS & TUESDAYS 8/7c

Micah Iverson Performs His Original Song "Butterflies" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020

CLIP05/18/20
Also available on the nbc app

Micah Iverson sings his original song "Butterflies" during the Finale Performances on The Voice.

Available until 05/18/22
Appearing:Nick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice top 5 performances, the voice top 5, the voice 2020, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, top 5 performances, Top 5, finale, performances, micah iverson, Butterflies
S18 E164 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.