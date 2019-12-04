The Voice
MONDAYS 8/7c & TUESDAYS 9/8c

Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath Perform - The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations

CLIP12/03/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath perform the song "Wave" during The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations 2019.

Available until 12/03/21
Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice live top 10 eliminations, voice 2019 eliminations, The Voice 2019, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, Coaches, meghan trainor and mike sabath, wave, song, performance
S17 E223 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Shane Q's Wildcard Performance - The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/03/19
Marybeth Byrd's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/03/19
Wildcard Instant Save Reveal - The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations
CLIP 12/03/19
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson Performance - Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations
CLIP 12/03/19
Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath Perform - The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations
CLIP 12/03/19
Joana Martinez's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/03/19
Will Breman: "My Body" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Rose Short: "God's Country" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Kat Hammock: "You're Still the One" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Katie Kadan: "Rolling in the Deep" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Lose You to Love Me" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Jake Hoot: "That Ain't My Truck" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Hello Sunday: "Stone Cold" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Joana Martinez: "Impossible" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Kane Brown: "Homesick" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Shane Q: "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)" - Voice Top 10 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Ricky Duran: "Born Under a Bad Sign" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Here's Your Top 10 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 11/29/19
Team Legend: "How Deep Is Your Love" - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Shane Q's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Team Blake: "Takin' Care of Business" - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Myracle Holloway's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations
CLIP 11/26/19
Gwen Stefani and Eve: L.A.M.B. Medley - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Jake Hoot: "Every Light in the House" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances
CLIP 11/25/19
Ricky Duran: "Downtown Train" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Kat Hammock: "I'll Fly Away" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Will Breman: "Light My Fire" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Rose Short: "Maybe I'm Amazed" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Katie Kadan: "Without You" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Which Coach Cry-Laughed at Celine Dion's Concert? - The Voice 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Myracle Holloway: "Everybody Hurts" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances
CLIP 11/25/19
Joana Martinez: "Dreaming of You" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Stars" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Hello Sunday: "The Middle" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Shane Q: "Mercy" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Here's Your Top 11 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 11/22/19
Blake Shelton Performs "God's Country" Live from Nashville
CLIP 11/21/19
Kelly Clarkson and Team Kelly: "Linger" - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Cali Wilson's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Max Boyle's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Gwen Stefani and Team Gwen: "Good as Hell" - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Joana Martinez's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Cali Wilson: "Butterflies" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Go Rest High on That Mountain" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Myracle Holloway: "I'm Your Baby Tonight" - Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Katie Kadan: "I'm Going Down" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Jake Hoot: "Danny's Song" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Kat Hammock: "Danny Boy" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Ricky Duran: "You Are the Best Thing" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Joana Martinez: "Get on Your Feet" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Rose Short: "I Turn to You" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Max Boyle: "Unaware" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Hello Sunday: "Mamma Knows Best" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Will Breman: "I Won't Give Up" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Shane Q: "My Wish" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Behind The Knockouts
CLIP 11/16/19
Here's Your Top 13 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 11/15/19
Jake HaldenVang's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Gracee Shriver's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
John Legend Is the Sexiest Man Alive - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Who Performs in the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Which Team Wins the Wildcard Instant Save? - Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Alex Guthrie's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Hello Sunday's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Jake HaldenVang: "Turning Tables" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Ricky Braddy: "Roll with It" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Khalea Lynee: "Love Like This" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Cali Wilson: "Toxic" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Ricky Duran: "Small Town" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Alex Guthrie: "If I Ain't Got You" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Myracle Holloway: "Get Here" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Gracee Shriver: "American Honey" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Katie Kadan: "Always Remember Us This Way" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Damali: "You Say" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Shane Q: "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Love Me Like You Do" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Hello Sunday: "Hello" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Max Boyle: "Falling Slowly" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Jake Hoot: "You Lie" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Kat Hammock: "God Only Knows" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Will Breman: "Style" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Rose Short: "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Joana Martinez: "You Can't Stop the Girl" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Kyndal Inskeep: "10,000 Hours" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Behind the Scenes with the Coaches, Host and Mega Mentor Taylor Swift
CLIP 11/10/19
Behind The Battles
CLIP 11/06/19
Myracle Holloway: "Can We Talk" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Taylor Swift Is... THE MEGA MENTOR!
CLIP 11/05/19
Ricky Braddy: "So High" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Marybeth Byrd vs. Preston C. Howell - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Damali: "Sober" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Zach Bridges: "The Dance" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Gracee Shriver: "Leave the Pieces" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Knockouts Continue: Artists Are Star-Struck for Mega Mentor Taylor Swift
CLIP 11/04/19
Rose Short: "Big White Room" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Lauren Hall: "Breakaway" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Kat Hammock: "Kiss Me" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Kiara Brown: "The Bones" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Season 17
  • Season 17

Episodes (22)

NEW
S17 E22 | 12/03/19
Live Top 10 Eliminations
NEW
S17 E21 | 12/02/19
Live Top 10 Performances
S17 E20 | 11/26/19
Live Top 11 Eliminations
S17 E19 | 11/25/19
Live Top 11 Performances
S17 E18 | 11/19/19
Live Top 13 Eliminations
S17 E17 | 11/18/19
Live Top 13 Performances
S17 E16 | 11/12/19
Live Top 20 Eliminations
S17 E15 | 11/11/19
Live Playoffs Top 20
S17 E14 | 11/05/19
The Knockouts, Part 4
S17 E13 | 11/04/19
The Knockouts, Part 3
S17 E12 | 10/29/19
The Knockouts, Part 2
S17 E11 | 10/28/19
The Battles, Part 5/ The Knockouts Premiere
S17 E10 | 10/22/19
The Battles, Part 4
S17 E9 | 10/21/19
The Battles, Part 3
S17 E8 | 10/15/19
The Battles, Part 2
S17 E7 | 10/14/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 7/ The Battles Premiere
S17 E6 | 10/08/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 6
S17 E5 | 10/07/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 5
S17 E4 | 10/01/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 4
S17 E3 | 09/30/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 3
S17 E2 | 09/24/19
The Blind Auditions Premiere, Part 2
S17 E1 | 09/23/19
The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.