Mega Mentor Taylor Swift Shocks the Latest Knockout Pairs

Tags: the voice, watch the voice, the voice 2019, kelly clarkson, taylor swift, mega mentor, mega mentor taylor swift, taylor swift the voice, taylor swift voice, gwen stefani, blake shelton, john legend, the knockouts, knockout rounds, voice knockouts
S17 E113 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.