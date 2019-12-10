Marybeth Byrd and Jake Hoot: "Up Where We Belong" - The Voice Live Top 8

Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice live top 8 performances, voice 2019 performances, live top 8 performances 2019, The Voice 2019, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, up where we belong, joe cocker, Jennifer Warnes, marybeth byrd, jake hoot, duet
S17 E233 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.