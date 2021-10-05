Main Content

The Voice
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 21

Manny Keith Has a Lovely Voice on Dua Lipa's "Break My Heart"The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP10/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Manny Keith performs Dua Lipa's "Break My Heart" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice blinds performances, the voice blinds, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, manny keith, Break My Heart, Dua Lipa, Team Blake
S21 E54 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.