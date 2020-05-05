Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice top 17 performances, the voice top 17, the voice 2020, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live top 17 performances, Live, top 17, live top 17, performances, mandi thomas, lee ann womack, I hope you dance
S18 E123 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.