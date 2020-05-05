Main Content

The Voice
Mandi Thomas Sings Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020

CLIP05/04/20
Mandi Thomas performs Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" during the Live Top 17 Performances on The Voice.

Appearing:Nick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Clips

The Best Team Gwen Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/21/21
The Best Performances by Artists Under 21 from Season 19 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/19/21
The Best John Holiday Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/04/21
The Best Desz Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/31/20
The Best Ian Flanigan Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/30/20
The Best Jim Ranger Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/28/20
When Kelly Makes a Gingerbread House, Things Get Sticky - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/24/20
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Perform "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/23/20
John Loves Wearing the Friendship Bracelet His Daughter Made - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/22/20
Adam, Blake, Gwen and Pharrell Sing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/21/20
Blake Asks John to Sit on Santa's Lap - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/20/20
Kelly Clarkson Performs Her Holiday Single "Underneath the Tree" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/19/20
Gwen Thinks She's an Underdog; Kelly Thinks There's No Way - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/19/20
The Best Performances from the Live Finale - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/19/20
Powerhouses Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Perform the Classic "O Holy Night" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/17/20
The Best of Voice Champion Carter Rubin's Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/17/20
Jim Ranger and Blake Sing Dwight Yoakam & Buck Owens' "Streets of Bakersfield" - Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
Ian Flanigan and Blake Sing "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" - Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
This Season's Top 20 Artists Perform "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" - The Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
Dan + Shay Deliver the Holiday Spirit with "Take Me Home for Christmas" - The Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
Carter Rubin and Gwen Stefani's Duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" - The Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
John Holiday and John Legend: Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" - Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
Desz and Kelly Clarkson's Duet of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" - The Voice Live Finale Part 2
CLIP 12/15/20
Jason Derulo Performs a Medley of "Take You Dancing" and "Savage Love" - The Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
And the Winner of the Voice Is... - The Voice Live Finale Part 2
CLIP 12/15/20
Lauren Daigle Performs Her Wildly Popular Song "You Say" - The Voice Live Finale Part 2
CLIP 12/15/20
Ian Flanigan Sings His Original Song "Never Learn" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
John Holiday Sings His Original Song "Where Do We Go" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Carter Rubin Sings His Original Song "Up From Here" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Desz Sings Fleetwood Mac's Emotional Song "Landslide" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Jim Ranger Sings His Original Song "Last" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Carter Rubin Sings the Inspirational Miley Cyrus Song "The Climb" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
John Holiday Channels Queen Bey with Beyoncé's "Halo" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Ian Flanigan Keeps Things Country with Jamey Johnson's "In Color" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Desz Sings Her Original Song "Holy Ground" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Jim Ranger Sings the Classic "With a Little Help From My Friends" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform Their Duet "Happy Anywhere" - The Voice Live Finale Part 1
CLIP 12/14/20
Coaches Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen Take a Look at the Top 5 Artists - The Voice Lives 2020
CLIP 12/13/20
The Best Performances from the Top 9 Live Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/12/20
John Legend and Katie Kadan Duet on "Merry Christmas Baby" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/10/20
The Best Performances from The Voice Holiday Celebration - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/10/20
Tamara Jade's Instant Save Performance of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" - The Voice Results 2020
CLIP 12/08/20
Who Will Win the Instant Save? - The Voice Live Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 12/08/20
Ben Allen's Instant Save Performance of Matt Stell's "Prayed for You" - The Voice Results 2020
CLIP 12/08/20
Coach John Legend Performs His Song "Wild" - The Voice Live Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 12/08/20
Bailey Rae's Instant Save Performance of LeAnn Rimes' "Your Cheatin' Heart" - The Voice Results 2020
CLIP 12/08/20
Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge Perform "Under the Mistletoe" - The Voice Live Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 12/08/20
Cami Clune's Instant Save Performance of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" - The Voice Results
CLIP 12/08/20
Ian Flanigan's Instant Save Performance of Travis Tritt's "Anymore" - The Voice Results 2020
CLIP 12/08/20
Desz Brings the Soul to En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Ian Flanigan Sings Sarah McLachlan's Emotional "Angel" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
John Holiday's Signature Voice Shines on Coldplay's "Fix You" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Tamara Jade Performs the Classic Rock Staple "Let It Be" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Bailey Rae Sings the Legendary Ray Charles' "Georgia on My Mind" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Carter Rubin Sings "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Tamara Jade, Ian Flanigan and Ben Allen Sing "Tulsa Time" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Cami Clune Sings Brandi Carlile's Country-Rock Aria "The Joke" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
John Holiday, Cami Clune and Bailey Rae Sing Bastille's "Pompeii" - Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Jim Ranger Sings the Harry Nilsson Classic "Without You" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Ben Allen Sings Coach Blake Shelton's "All About Tonight" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Desz, Carter Rubin and Jim Ranger Sing "Will It Go Round in Circles" - Voice Live Top 9 Performances
CLIP 12/07/20
Coaches Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen Take a Look at the Top 9 Artists - The Voice Lives 2020
CLIP 12/06/20
The Best Performances from the Beginning of the Live Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/05/20
Coach Gwen Stefani and Latin Superstar Mon Laferte Perform "Feliz Navidad" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Four-Time Grammy Winner Michael Bublé Performs "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Coach Blake Shelton Has His Team Sing Backup on "White Christmas" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Music Legend Dolly Parton and Country Star Jennifer Nettles Sing "Circle of Love" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Season 9 Winner Jordan Smith Performs "Mary, Did You Know?" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Sia Is a Real Gift Performing "Snowman" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Payge Tuner's Wildcard Instant Save Performance of Rihanna's "Diamonds" - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
Bailey Rae's Wildcard Instant Save Performance: Lee Ann Womack "Never Again, Again" - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
Worth the Wait’s Wildcard Instant Save Performance: “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
Tanner Gomes’ Wildcard Instant Save Performance of “Pickin’ Wildflowers” - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - The Voice Live Top 17 Results 2020
CLIP 12/01/20
Cami Clune Performs INXS' Song "Never Tear Us Apart" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Madeline Consoer Sings Lady A's "What If I Never Get Over You" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
Worth the Wait Harmonizes The Judds' "Love Is Alive" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Sid Kingsley Performs the Leon Bridges Song "Beyond" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Tamara Jade Performs the Gnarls Barkley Hit "Crazy" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Tanner Gomes Keeps It Country with Luke Combs' "Lovin' On You" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
Desz Channels Tina Turner on "What's Love Got to Do With it" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
Payge Turner Puts Her Spin on *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
John Holiday Croons Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Joseph Soul Performs the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Jim Ranger Performs Lee Brice's Country Tune "Rumor" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Ben Allen Sings Kenny Chesney's "There Goes My Life" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Young Carter Rubin Performs Mariah Carey's "Hero" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Ian Flanigan Sings Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Chloé Hogan Performs the Billie Eilish Song "my future" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Taryn Papa Sings Carly Pearce & Lee Brice's "I Hope You're Happy Now" - The Voice Live Top 17
CLIP 11/30/20
Bailey Rae Sings the Kenny Rogers Classic "Sweet Music Man" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
The Best Performances from the Last Rounds of Knockouts - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/28/20
The Coaches Look Ahead to the Start of the Live Playoffs - The Voice Lives 2020
CLIP 11/27/20
Cami Clune and John Holiday's "Unbelievable" Performances - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Taryn Papa Sings Faith Hill's "Cry" - Four-Way Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Marisa Corvo and Tanner Gomes' Performances Leave Kelly with a Tough Choice - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
The Coaches Reveal Their Pairings for the Final Round of Knockouts - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Usher Had Too Much Coffee, Blake Dances and More - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 11/24/20
Ryan Gallagher Sings Andrea Bocelli's "Time to Say Goodbye" - Four-Way Knockout - Voice Knockouts
CLIP 11/24/20
