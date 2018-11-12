Tags: the voice, the voice semifinal, the voice semifinals, the voice semi finals, voice top 8, the voice top 8 eliminations, the voice season 15, makenzie thomas, up to the mountain mlk song, patty griffin, patty griffin up to the mountain mlk song, instant save
S15 E242 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.