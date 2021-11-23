Also available on the nbc app

The Top 11 artists perform songs selected by the fans in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 10.

Available until 09/20/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson Ariana Grande John Legend Blake Shelton Carson Daly

S21 E19 85 min TV-PG Full Episode Music Primetime

Mark Burnett's One Three Inc