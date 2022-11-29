Tags: The Voice, nbc the voice, watch the voice, voice season 22, Camila Cabello, gwen stefani, John Legend, blake shelton, carson daly, Blind Auditions, season 22 episode 20, live play-offs, voice live shows, live top 10 performances, voice fan week, fan week performances
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.