Main Content

S22 E2011/28/22

Live Top 10 Performances

It's Fan Week! The Top 10 artists perform songs selected by the fans in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the Top 8.

TV-PGMusic Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Available until 03/07/23
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, nbc the voice, watch the voice, voice season 22, Camila Cabello, gwen stefani, John Legend, blake shelton, carson daly, Blind Auditions, season 22 episode 20, live play-offs, voice live shows, live top 10 performances, voice fan week, fan week performances
  • Season 22

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Recap
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.