Main Content

S22 E2612/13/22

Live Finale, Part 2

Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the Season 22 winner. The star-studded finale features special performances by chart-topping artists and finalist/coach duets.

TV-PGMusic Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Available until 03/07/23
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, nbc the voice, watch the voice, voice season 22, Camila Cabello, gwen stefani, John Legend, blake shelton, carson daly, season 22 episode 26, live finale, live finale part 2, voice live shows, voice finalists, voice finale, voice season 22 winner
  • Season 22

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Recap
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.