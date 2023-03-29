Main Content

Laura Littleton vs. Ross Clayton on "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"The Voice BattlesNBC

CLIP03/28/23

Laura Littleton and Ross Clayton perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers during The Voice Battles.

Appearing:Blake SheltonKelly ClarksonNiall HoranChance the Rapper
