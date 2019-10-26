Last Day of Battles and the Knockouts Begin with Mega Mentor Taylor Swift

Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice preview, nbc the voice, battles, the voice battles, The Voice 2019, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, carson daly, Battle Rounds, The Knockouts, Knockouts, taylor swift, mega mentor, taylor swift voice
S17 E112 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.