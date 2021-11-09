Main Content

The Voice
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 19 | MONDAY 8/7c

Lana Scott Performs Carly Pearce's "Next Girl" - The Voice Top 20 2021

CLIP11/08/21

Lana Scott performs Carly Pearce's "Next Girl" during the Top 20 Live Playoffs on The Voice.

NRS21 E15 2 minReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, The Voice, top 20 performances, the voice top 20, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, Top 20, Live, Top 20, live top 20 performances, lana scott, Carly Pearce, next girl
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.