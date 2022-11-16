Main Content

Kevin Hawkins' Last Chance Performance of Childish Gambino's "Redbone"NBC's The Voice 2022

CLIP11/15/22

Kevin Hawkins performs Childish Gambino's "Redbone" for the Instant Save during Live Eliminations on The Voice.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 22, live performances, Live shows, blake shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, Team Blake, team camila, team legend, team gwen, Last Chance, instant save, wildcard, kevin hawkins, Childish Gambino, Redbone
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Recap
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 23
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.