The Voice
Kenzie Wheeler's Four-Chair Turn Performance: "Don't Close Your Eyes" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP03/01/21
Kenzie Wheeler performs Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice blinds performances, the voice blinds, the voice 2021, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, kenzie wheeler, don't close your eyes, keith whitley, team kelly, four-chair turn, block
S20 E16 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Clips

Episodes

NEW
S20 E16 | 05/18/21
Live Top 9 Results
NEW
S20 E15 | 05/17/21
Live Top 9 Performances
S20 E14 | 05/11/21
Live Top 17 Results
S20 E13 | 05/10/21
Live Top 17 Performances
S20 E12 | 05/03/21
The Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition
S20 E11 | 04/27/21
The Knockouts Part 2
S20 E10 | 04/19/21
The Knockouts Premiere
S20 E9 | 04/12/21
The Battles Part 3
S20 E8 | 04/05/21
The Battles Part 2
S20 E7 | 03/29/21
The Battles Premiere
S20 E6 | 03/22/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 6 and Best of Blinds
S20 E5 | 03/15/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 5
S20 E4 | 03/09/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 4
S20 E3 | 03/08/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 3
S20 E2 | 03/02/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 2
S20 E1 | 03/01/21
The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
