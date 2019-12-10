The Voice
Kelly Clarkson Is Going to Be Speaking Like Salma Hayek in No Time

Kelly Clarkson is learning Spanish... trying to learn Spanish.

Alumni from The Voice Perform the Classic "What the World Needs Now Is Love" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Bon Jovi Performs "Limitless" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Nick Jonas Performs "Until We Meet Again" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Who Is the Winner of The Voice? - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Are Kelly, Blake, Nick and John Future Olympians? - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Todd Tilghman and Blake Shelton Perform John Mellencamp's "Authority Song" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
CammWess and John Legend Perform Elton John's "Rocket Man" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Toneisha Harris and Blake Shelton Perform Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Lady A Performs "Champagne Night" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Thunderstorm Artis and Nick Jonas Perform Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" - Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Kelly Clarkson Performs "I Dare You" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
John Legend Performs "Conversations in the Dark" and "All of Me" Medley - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform "Nobody But You" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Micah Iverson and Kelly Clarkson Perform Lady A's "I Run to You" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Bebe Rexha, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Artists and Coaches: "Let My Love Open the Door" - Voice Finale
CLIP 05/19/20
Toneisha Harris Performs Journey's "Faithfully" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Toneisha Harris Performs Her Original Song "My Superhero" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Todd Tilghman Performs His Original Song "Long Way Home" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
CammWess Performs Prince's "Purple Rain" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Thunderstorm Artis Performs His Original Song "Sedona" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Micah Iverson Performs Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
The Top 5 Finalists Perform Collective Soul's "Shine" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Todd Tilghman Performs MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Thunderstorm Artis: Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Micah Iverson Performs His Original Song "Butterflies" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
CammWess Performs His Original Song "Save It for Tomorrow" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Which Voice Finalist Listens to Nat King Cole When They Need a Lift? - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
The Top 5 Artists from Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick Competing in The Voice Finale - 2020
CLIP 05/15/20
Carson and the Coaches Have Made It to the Finale (and John's Cheers Theme Parody) - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/15/20
Priceless Experience with Partner Mastercard
CLIP 05/12/20
Zan Fiskum's Instant Save Performance - "Always Remember Us This Way" - The Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Toneisha Harris' Instant Save Performance - Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You" - The Voice Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Joanna Serenko's Instant Save Performance - Allen Stone's "Unaware" - The Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Carson Daly and the Coaches Catch Up After the Top 9 Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Who Will Win the Instant Save? - The Voice Live Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Megan Danielle's Instant Save Performance - Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" - Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Allegra Miles' Instant Save Performance - Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood" - The Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
This Season's Mega Mentor James Taylor Performs "Moon River" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Megan Danielle Sings Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Zan Fiskum Sings Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
CammWess Performs the Kacey Musgraves song "Rainbow" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Micah Iverson: Death Cab for Cutie's "I Will Follow You Into the Dark" - Voice Top 9 Performances
CLIP 05/11/20
Toneisha Harris Sings Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Joanna Serenko Performs the Bill Withers Song "Lean on Me" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
The Top 9 Artists and Their Coaches Perform "Everyday People" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Allegra Miles Performs Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Todd Tilghman Performs the Collin Raye Song "Love, Me" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Thunderstorm Artis Performs Michael Bublé's "Home" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Which of The Voice Top 9 Artists Saw The Jonas Brothers as Their First Concert? - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/09/20
The Semifinalists from Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick Competing in The Voice Top 9 - 2020
CLIP 05/08/20
Nick Jonas Has Too Much Caffeine as Carson and the Coaches Chat About Their Week - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/08/20
A Look Back at the Best Moments of the Season - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/06/20
How Carson and the Coaches Pulled Off the Special Live Top 17 Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/05/20
Mandi Castillo's Wildcard Instant Save Performance - Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" - Voice Results
CLIP 05/05/20
Joanna Serenko's Wildcard Instant Save Performance - "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" - Voice 2020
CLIP 05/05/20
Cedrice's Wildcard Instant Save Performance - Ariana Grande's "breathin" - The Voice Live Results
CLIP 05/05/20
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - The Voice Live Top 17 Results
CLIP 05/05/20
Michael Williams' Wildcard Instant Save Performance - Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody" - Voice Results
CLIP 05/05/20
The Artists from Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick Competing in The Voice Live Top 17 - 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Todd Tilghman Sings Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Micah Iverson Sings Elton John's "Your Song" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
CammWess Sings the Bill Withers Song "Ain't No Sunshine" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Michael Williams Sings Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Arei Moon Sings the Bruno Mars Song "Finesse" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Roderick Chambers Sings Robin Thicke's "Lost Without U" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Zan Fiskum Sings Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Mandi Castillo Sings Jesse & Joy's "¡Corre!" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Allegra Miles Sings Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Mandi Thomas Sings Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Joanna Serenko Sings Daryl Hall & John Oates' "Rich Girl" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Toneisha Harris Sings Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" - Voice Live Top 17 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Cedrice Sings Billie Eilish's "everything i wanted" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Mike Jerel Sings K-Ci & JoJo's "All My Life" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Thunderstorm Artis Sings Ella Fitzgerald's "Summertime" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Joei Fulco Sings Bonnie Raitt's "Runaway" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
James Taylor Performs "Shower the People" with The Voice's Top 20 - Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 05/04/20
Megan Danielle Sings Demi Lovato's "Anyone" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Do You Know What Vibrato Means? John Legend Can Teach You! - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 05/01/20
See How the Coaches, Carson and the Artists Set Up at Home - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 05/01/20
Do You Know What Tone Means? John Legend Can Teach You! - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/29/20
Kelly, Nick, John and Blake Love and Fight Like Family - The Voice Road to Live Shows Outtakes 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
Kelly, John, Nick and Blake Listen to Music to Get Into the Right Voice Mindset - The Voice 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
How Many Times Can Kelly Say "Thundercat"? - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 04/26/20
Cedrice and Toneisha Harris Both Take on Rihanna Songs - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Samantha Howell Sings Willie Nelson's "Always on My Mind" - Four-Way Knockout - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Nelson Cade III Sings Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" - Four-Way Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Mandi Castillo and Thunderstorm Artis Both Wow the Coaches - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Micah Iverson and Tayler Green Deliver Beautiful Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Mandi Thomas Rocks Maren Morris' "My Church" Against Anaya Cheyenne - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Arei Moon and Jon Mullins Are Both Very Powerful Singers - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Michael Williams Sings Calum Scott's "You Are the Reason" - Four-Way Knockout - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Todd Michael Hall Sings OneRepublic's "Somebody to Love" - Four-Way Knockout - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Nick Jonas and James Taylor Compare Hairstyles - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 04/19/20
The Voice Drops the Hammer with This Year's Mega Mentor, James Taylor - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/17/20
Allegra Miles and Jacob Miller Leave Nick Jonas with a Tough Choice - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/17/20
Coaches Reveal Their Next Knockout Pairings and Prep for a Four-Way Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/17/20
Joei Fulco and Levi Watkins Both Give "Perfect Performances!" - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Darious Lyles and Mike Jerel: Two Powerhouse Vocalists! - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Roderick Chambers and Tate Brusa Fight It Out - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Joanna Serenko and Zan Fiskum Have an Incredibly Tough Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
