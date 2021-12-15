Main Content

The Voice
Kelly Clarkson and Girl Named Tom Sing "Leave Before You Love Me"The Voice Live Finale 2021

CLIP12/14/21

Coach Kelly Clarkson performs with Girl Named Tom on Marshmello and Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me" during the Live Finale on The Voice.

NRS21 E26 3 minReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
