Also available on the nbc app

KCK3 and Ryleigh Plank compete singing Christina Aguilera's "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" during The Battles on The Voice.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson Ariana Grande John Legend Blake Shelton Carson Daly

S21 E10 5 min NR Sneak Peek Reality and Game Show Primetime

Mark Burnett's One Three Inc