The Voice
Joshua Vacanti vs. Keilah GraceOlivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u"The Voice Battles 2021

CLIP10/18/21
Joshua Vacanti and Keilah Grace compete singing Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" during The Battles on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S21 E96 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
