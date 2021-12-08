Main Content

The Voice
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 21

Joshua Vacanti Performs Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On"NBC's The Voice Top 8 Eliminations 2021

CLIP12/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Joshua Vacanti performs Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" during The Voice Top 8 Eliminations.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, voice lives, lives, blake shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, instant save, Top 8, top 8 instant save, top 8 eliminations, joshua vacanti, Celine Dion, instant save
S21 E242 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.