Jordan Chase v. Ricky Braddy - Brennen Henson v. Calvin Lockett - Battles

Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice battles performances, the voice battles, The Voice 2019, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, Coaches, jordan chase battles ricky braddy, rumor, Lee Brice, Team Blake, jordan chase, brennen henson, calvin lockett
S17 E111 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.