The Voice
John Legend & Esperanza Spalding: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

CLIP12/18/18
Details
John Legend and Esperanza Spalding perform "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" on The Voice Live Finale, Part 2.

Appearing:Adam LevineJennifer HudsonBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
S15 E273 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Clips (100)

Tones and I Performs "Dance Monkey" - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations
CLIP 12/10/19
Hello Sunday's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Rose Short's Wildcard Performance - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Kat Hammock's Wildcard Performance - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins Perform - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations
CLIP 12/10/19
Kelly Clarkson Is Going to Be Speaking Like Salma Hayek in No Time
CLIP 12/10/19
Wildcard Instant Save Reveal - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Kaleb Lee and Kelly Clarkson Perform - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations
CLIP 12/10/19
Kat Hammock: "Somewhere Only We Know" - Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Katie Kadan: "Lady Marmalade" - The Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Marybeth Byrd and Jake Hoot: "Up Where We Belong" - The Voice Live Top 8
CLIP 12/09/19
Hello Sunday: "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing" - The Voice Live Top 8 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Hello Sunday and Kat Hammock: "We Belong" - The Voice Live Top 8 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Jake Hoot: "Desperado" - The Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Will Breman: "Locked Out of Heaven" - Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Before He Cheats" - The Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Rose Short: "I Want to Know What Love Is" - Voice Live Top 8 Performances
CLIP 12/09/19
Ricky Duran and Will Breman: "Your Love" - The Voice Live Top 8 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Ricky Duran: "Let It Be" - The Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Katie Kadan and Rose Short: "Express Yourself" - The Voice Live Top 8 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
After The Elimination: Joana Martinez & Shane Q (Presented by Xfinity) 
CLIP 12/07/19
Here's Your Top 8 (Presented By Xfinity)
CLIP 12/06/19
Shane Q's Wildcard Performance - The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/03/19
Marybeth Byrd's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/03/19
Wildcard Instant Save Reveal - The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations
CLIP 12/03/19
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson Performance - Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations
CLIP 12/03/19
Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath Perform - The Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations
CLIP 12/03/19
Joana Martinez's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 10 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/03/19
Will Breman: "My Body" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Rose Short: "God's Country" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Kat Hammock: "You're Still the One" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Katie Kadan: "Rolling in the Deep" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Lose You to Love Me" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Jake Hoot: "That Ain't My Truck" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Hello Sunday: "Stone Cold" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Joana Martinez: "Impossible" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Kane Brown: "Homesick" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Shane Q: "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)" - Voice Top 10 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Ricky Duran: "Born Under a Bad Sign" - Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/02/19
Here's Your Top 10 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 11/29/19
Team Legend: "How Deep Is Your Love" - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Shane Q's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Team Blake: "Takin' Care of Business" - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Myracle Holloway's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations
CLIP 11/26/19
Gwen Stefani and Eve: L.A.M.B. Medley - Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/26/19
Jake Hoot: "Every Light in the House" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances
CLIP 11/25/19
Ricky Duran: "Downtown Train" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Kat Hammock: "I'll Fly Away" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Will Breman: "Light My Fire" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Rose Short: "Maybe I'm Amazed" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Katie Kadan: "Without You" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Which Coach Cry-Laughed at Celine Dion's Concert? - The Voice 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Myracle Holloway: "Everybody Hurts" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances
CLIP 11/25/19
Joana Martinez: "Dreaming of You" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Stars" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Hello Sunday: "The Middle" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Shane Q: "Mercy" - The Voice Live Top 11 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/25/19
Here's Your Top 11 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 11/22/19
Blake Shelton Performs "God's Country" Live from Nashville
CLIP 11/21/19
Kelly Clarkson and Team Kelly: "Linger" - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Cali Wilson's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Max Boyle's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Gwen Stefani and Team Gwen: "Good as Hell" - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Joana Martinez's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Cali Wilson: "Butterflies" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Go Rest High on That Mountain" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Myracle Holloway: "I'm Your Baby Tonight" - Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Katie Kadan: "I'm Going Down" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Jake Hoot: "Danny's Song" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Kat Hammock: "Danny Boy" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Ricky Duran: "You Are the Best Thing" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Joana Martinez: "Get on Your Feet" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Rose Short: "I Turn to You" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Max Boyle: "Unaware" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Hello Sunday: "Mamma Knows Best" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Will Breman: "I Won't Give Up" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Shane Q: "My Wish" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Behind The Knockouts
CLIP 11/16/19
Here's Your Top 13 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 11/15/19
Jake HaldenVang's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Gracee Shriver's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
John Legend Is the Sexiest Man Alive - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Who Performs in the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Which Team Wins the Wildcard Instant Save? - Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Alex Guthrie's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Hello Sunday's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Jake HaldenVang: "Turning Tables" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Ricky Braddy: "Roll with It" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Khalea Lynee: "Love Like This" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Cali Wilson: "Toxic" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Ricky Duran: "Small Town" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Alex Guthrie: "If I Ain't Got You" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Myracle Holloway: "Get Here" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Gracee Shriver: "American Honey" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Katie Kadan: "Always Remember Us This Way" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Damali: "You Say" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Shane Q: "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Love Me Like You Do" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
