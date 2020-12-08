Main Content

The Voice
John Holiday's Signature Voice Shines on Coldplay's "Fix You" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances

CLIP12/07/20
John Holiday performs Coldplay's "Fix You" during the Live Top 9 Performances on The Voice.

Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
S19 E153 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
