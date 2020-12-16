Main Content

The Voice
John Holiday and John Legend: Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" - Voice Live Finale

CLIP12/15/20
John Holiday and his coach John Legend perform Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water'' during the Live Finale Part 2 on The Voice.

Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Clips

