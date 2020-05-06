Main Content

The Voice
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 21

Joanna Serenko's Wildcard Instant Save Performance - "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" - Voice 2020

CLIP05/05/20
Also available on the nbc app

Joanna Serenko performs James Taylor's "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" in the Wildcard Instant Save during the Live Top 17 Results on The Voice.

Available until 05/05/22
Appearing:Nick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice top 17, the voice 2020, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live top 17 results, joanna serenko, James Taylor, don't let me be lonely tonight, wildcard instant save, Team Blake
S18 E133 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.