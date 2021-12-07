Main Content

The Voice
Jim and Sasha Allen Perform Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson"NBC's The Voice Top 8 2021

CLIP12/06/21
Jim and Sasha Allen perform Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson" during the Top 8 Live Performances on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S21 E233 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
