Jim and Sasha Allen Perform Rihanna Featuring Mikky Ekko's "Stay"NBC's The Voice Top 10 2021

CLIP11/29/21

Jim and Sasha Allen perform Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko's "Stay" during the Top 10 Live Performances on The Voice.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Available until 11/30/23
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, The Voice, top 10 performances, the voice top 10, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, Top 10, Live, top 11, live top 10, Jim and Sasha Allen, stay, rihanna featuring mikky ekko
