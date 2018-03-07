JessLee, Jordyn Simone and Megan Lee Blind Auditions

Also available on the NBC app

JessLee sings Avril Lavigne's "I'm with You," Jordyn Simone sings Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" and Megan Lee sings The Fugees' "Killing Me Softly with His Song" during their blind auditions.

Available until 03/06/20

Appearing: Adam Levine Alicia Keys Blake Shelton Kelly Clarkson Carson Daly