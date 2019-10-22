The Voice
Jessie Lawrence vs. Rose Short: "Can't Feel My Face" - The Battles

CLIP10/22/19
Details
Jessie Lawrence battles Rose Short, performing "Can't Feel My Face" during The Voice The Battles, Part 4.

Available until 10/23/21
Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice battles performances, the voice battles, The Voice 2019, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, Coaches, jessie lawrence battles rose short, Can't Feel My Face, The Weeknd, team gwen, jessie lawrence, rose short
S17 E106 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
