The Voice
Jershika Maple Sings New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain"The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP10/04/21
Jershika Maple performs New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S21 E54 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
