The Voice
Jeremy Rosado vs. Jershika Maple - Justin Bieber's "Hold On"The Voice Battles 2021

CLIP10/11/21
Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple compete singing Justin Bieber's "Hold On" during The Battles on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S21 E77 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
