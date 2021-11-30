Main Content

The Voice
Jeremy Rosado Performs Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley's "Freedom Was a Highway"The Voice Top 10

CLIP11/29/21
Jeremy Rosado performs Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley's "Freedom Was a Highway" during the Top 10 Live Performances on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S21 E213 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
